A goal in each half handed Sliema Wanderers their first win of the new year after beating Gudja United in Sunday’s early kick-off.

Liberian midfielder Joachim Adukor opened his Sliema account in his fifth appearance as he found the net five minutes before the half-time whistle.

After the change of ends, Gudja – under the new guidance of Renzo Kerr Cumbo who replaced Jesmond Zammit – failed to find a leveller before Paul Zammit’s Sliema wrapped up the win through Acheampong’s goal ten minutes from time.

More details on SportsDesk. 

