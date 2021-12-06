Sliema Wanderers have reached an agreement to sign Italian striker Matteo Piciollo.

Reports in the local media said on Tuesday that the Wanderers approached the former Valletta FC striker with a view of bringing him back to Maltese football next month and an agreement was finally reached.

Piciollo enjoys a huge experience in Maltese football having had spells with Floriana, Balzan, and Valletta with whom he played several major honours.

The Italian forward left Valletta last season to continue his career in Italy with Pineto Calcio.

