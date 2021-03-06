SLIEMA WANDERERS 2

Cisotti 37; Satariano 45

GŻIRA UNITED 0

Sliema Wanderers

J. Galea-6.5, A. Satariano-7, K. Shaw-7, A. Milesi-6.5, J. Cisotti-7.5 (89 J. Mintoff), Denilson-6, D. Holla-7 (79 M. Sansone), G. Aquilina-6, R. Kakinuma-6 (90 J. Kind), J. Barbosa-6.5 (79 M. Beerman), D. Vukovic-6.5.

Gżira United

A. Haber-5.5, G. Mentz-6, Steve Borg-6 (76 K. Pulo), N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6 (68 F. Pinheyro), D. Xuereb-6, M. Davis-5 (55 N. Portelli), R. Correa-6, Sacha Borg-6, B. Atajic-5 (76 A. Cohen), Jefferson-5.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Sacha Borg, Jefferson, Muscat, Mintoff, Portelli.

BOV Player of the match Alex Satariano (Sliema Wanderers).

Gżira United’s title hopes were all but ended when the Maroons were outclassed by Sliema Wanderers 2-0 in the derby at the National Stadium.

First-half goals from Juri Cisotti and Alex Satariano did the trick for the Wanderers who were in control right from the outset and never let Gżira United get into the match to secure a vital victory that keeps alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

In fact, the Wanderers have now moved to the 40-point mark, four adrift of fourth-placed Birkirkara.

