SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

FLORIANA 0

Sliema Wanderers

T. Aquilina-7, J. Morales-6 (88 M. Freitas), K. Shaw-7, Y. Uchida-6 (88 S. Grech), J. Mintoff-6 (55 O. Elouni-5.5), E. Agius-5.5 (72 D. Holla), G. Aquilina-6.5, G. Inters-5.5 (72 C. Flores), M. Beerman-6, R. Kooh-Sohna-5, D. Vukovic-5.5.

Floriana

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6.5, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-6, Z. Cassar-6, K. Keqi-5.5, J. Arias-6 (90 B. Paiber), N. Garcia-6, A. Garzia-6, R. Camenzuli-6.5 (52 J. Busuttil-7), D. Agius-5 (52 A. Caseres-5).

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Mintoff, Beerman.

BOV Player of the match Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Floriana and Sliema Wanderers took a point each in a hard-fought Old Firm derby at the National Stadium.

The clash brought against each other two teams who were seeking to pick up their first win of the season and the match turned out to be a balanced affair with scoring chances few and far between with the final stalemate coming as little surprise.

Surely, Floriana will feel hard-done not to have taken all points as they showed the better ideas and had some clear-cut chances which they failed to make most of to end up with their second consecutive draw this season.

On the other hand, Sliema put up a battling display but lacked the necessary punch to hurt their opponents and in the end will be pleased to finally break their duck this season.

