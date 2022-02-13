SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Kisil 45

STA LUCIA 1

Plut 13

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6, J. Morales-5.5, R. Schiavi-5.5 (70 D. Vukovic), K. Shaw-6, R. Kisil-6 (66 G. Inters), E. Agius-6, D, Holla-6, M. Piciollo-6.5 (72 J. Goncalves), O. Linton-6, M. Beerman-5.5, V. Berisha-6.5.

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber-6, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-6 (70 J. Zerafa), P. Silva Mota-6, V. Plut-7, M. Valpoort-6 (70 J. Tanti), V. Prestes Filho-6, D. Xuereb-6.5, L. Soares Fonseca-6.

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Agius, Morales, Xuereb, Berisha, Inters, Prestes, Zerafa.

BOV Player of the Match: Vito Plut (Sa Ltucia).

Sliema Wanderers and Santa Lucia shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Lying in the bottom two places, both sides were desperate for a win and therefore the result suited neither side as Sliema remain anchored at the bottom of the table with 11 points two behind Santa Lucia while Mosta who lie third from bottom on the 18-point mark.

Santa Lucia were the better side during the first half with the Wanderers, mostly on the receiving end.

The Saints took a deserved lead and created a number of goal-scoring opportunities. However, before the end of the first half, Sliema levelled matters.

On the restart, the Wanderers were an improved side and eventually, the two teams shared the exchanges to take home a draw.

