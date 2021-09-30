An issue, which caused deep concern at the start of the 1953-54 season, was the disturbing rumours of corruption and bribery amongst players.

These rumours were rampant and they gained ground when a club official was arraigned before the courts and charged with attempting to bribe two of his clubs’ players.

A Valletta committee member was accused of offering two of his players a bribe to sell the game between Valletta FC and Birkirkara FC.

During the compilation of evidence, it was stated by witnesses that this committee member had told one of his players that he knew someone who would give him £15 if he did not give his best during the game.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta