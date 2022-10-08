Sliema Wanderers president Keith Perry has declared that his club has a bright future ahead as the Blues look to regain their place among the elite of Maltese football at the end of the season.

Last April, the Blues lost their place in the Premier League and during the past months, Perry and his fellow club members have been working incessantly to not only build a competitive squad that would win promotion back into the top-flight but also put the club on a solid foundation that can guarantee success for many years to come.

Paul Zammit was installed as the club’s new first-team coach while Alfred Attard is the new Technical Director and together they assembled a competitive squad based on a blend of youth and experience.

“We are at the start of a new season where our goal is to try and restore the club to the place it deserves,” Perry said.

“When last April it was confirmed that we lost our top-flight status for the first time after 39 years, we started to work hard to try and put the club on stronger foundations not only from a football perspective but also in terms of administration.

