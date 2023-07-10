Sliema Wanderers continued to strengthen their squad with the signing of Brazilian midfielder Israel Duarte, the Premier League club announced.

“We are very excited to announce the signing of 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Israel Duarte,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Israel’s arrival adds even more Brazilian flair and talent to our squad, as he becomes the fourth Brazilian player to join our ranks. His technical ability, vision on the field, and playmaking skills will undoubtedly enhance our midfield and contribute to our attacking prowess.

