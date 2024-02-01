Sliema Wanderers coach Paul Zammit has been named Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for December 2023, the Malta FA announced.

The former Ħamrun Spartans, Rabat Ajax, and Mosta player enjoyed a distinguished career as a coach.

With 431 games, he is the coach with most Premier League matches to his name.

Zammit’s biggest achievements in his career so far include four Premier League titles in 2007/08, 2015/16 (Valletta), 2009/10, 2012/13 (Birkirkara).

During his career, Zammit also won the FA Trophy once in season 2014/15 with Birkirkara, as well as the Super Cup four times in 2008 and 2016 with Valletta as well with Birkirkara in 2013 and 2014.

