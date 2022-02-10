Sliema Wanderers are safely through to the FA Trophy last 16 phase as they breezed past Vittoriosa Stars 3-0 at the Centenary Stadium.
The Wanderers approached the match against the struggling Challenge League side seriously as coach Andrea Pisanu fielded a strong side on Thursday.
The Blues took control of the match right from the outset and managed to take the lead on 33 minutes courtesy of a Juan Pablo Morales Rengito goal.
Sliema added a second goal just before half-time through Jake Engerer.
