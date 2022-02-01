Two man-of-the-match performances and two winning goals in the process have been the final product for Sliema Wanderers’ defender Kurt Shaw in the last couple of league outings.

The Malta international’s goals have proved crucial to Sliema’s cause as they recorded their first victories of the season after beating Balzan and Sirens with an identical 1-0 scoreline.

These six points have relieved a bit of pressure off Sliema shoulders, albeit they remain at the bottom of the championship.

However, until a few weeks ago it seemed that Sliema were destined for a disappointing season and an eventual drop into the second-tier for the first time since the 1982-83 campaign.

