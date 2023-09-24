Vito Plut put the seal on a deserved Sliema victory over Valletta with a fine header to earn the Wanderers their first win on their return to the Premier League.

The Slovenian striker’s 61st-minute goal, a stooped header from Neil Frendo’s cross came after an opening second-half spell of prolonged pressure by the Blues.

Sliema coach Paul Zammit opted for a three-man defence and deployed Frendo, Gustavo Alcino, and Jean Borg at the back as he organised his rearguard to square up Valletta’s diamond formation.

Valletta enjoyed the better of a cagey first half, spurred on by the slick Shaun Dimech and Luka Susnjara up front. Inside the first two minutes, they were involved in some excellent touch of the ball, but the Slovenian striker hit low which was blocked by Rashed Al Tumi.

The Wanderers lacked fluidity, but they did threaten to break through the Valletta rearguard on a handful of occasions.

