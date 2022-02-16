Sliema Wanderers have parted company with first-team coach Andrea Pisanu, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The former Parma and Cagliari midfielder had been at the helm of the Wanderers since the start of last season but this season the team struggled for results and are facing the prospect of a tough relegation fight.

Last weekend, the Wanderers could not go beyond a goalless draw against fellow relegation strugglers Sta Lucia, a result which left the team bottom in the standings on 11 points, two adrift of the Saints and seven behind third-from-bottom Mosta.

Last weekend’s result was the final straw for the Wanderers’ top hierarchy who decided to effect a coaching change and informed Pisanu of their decision to relieve him of his duties.

