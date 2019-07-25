SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Zappa 60

GUDJA UNITED 1

Friggieri 63

Sliema’s sluggish start to the season continued on Saturday when newcomers Gudja held the Wanderers to an exciting 1-1 draw.

The Blues, who lost two of their opening three matches, were desperate for their first three points of the campaign but were held to second consecutive 1-1 draw.

Gudja’s fourth consecutive draw leaves them eighth alongside Balzan and Mosta.

The southerners went behind on 60 minutes when new Sliema winger Claudio Zappa scored with practically his first touch of the ball. But Aidan Friggieri connected with Rundell Winchester’s cross to salvage a draw.

Sliema started with Jean Paul Farrugia, Sow Seydou and Stanimir Miloskovic in a three-pronged attack and came close to seeing their impetus rewarded after only six minutes.

Farrugia failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal after Juri Cisotti squared for the Malta striker.

However before Sliema had any opportunities to build on their early promise it was Gudja who almost broke the deadlock with their first attack of the match just before the half hour mark.

Winchester beat two defenders and fired in a shot which Jake Galea beat away with a great save, diverting the striker’s fierce drive wide.

As Gudja threatened to move up a gear, Winchester unleashed an excellent left-foot effort shortly after which Galea did well to palm away.

Just before half-time, Aidan Friggieri floated a corner across for Hubert Vella but his header was diverted to a corner.

Alfonso Greco made an attacking change at half-time, throwing on new striker Claudio Zappa for Sow Seydou.

Greco’s substitution paid instant dividends.

On the hour mark, the Italian striker, received the ball from the right and advanced before sliding the ball past Timothy Aquilina.

Sliema’s joy was short-lived though as barely three minutes later Gudja drew level.

Winchester sent over a dipping cross from the right and towards the far post where Friggieri eluded the Sliema defence to nudge the ball past Galea and into the net.