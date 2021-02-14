GUDJA UNITED 1

Mensah 57

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Holla 48

Gudja United

G. Zammit-7, J. Farrugia-6, J. Friggieri-5 (85 T.Vella), T. Gusman-5 (37 J. Brincat-5.5), L. Cremona-6 (74 D. Camilleri), G. Mensah-6, F. Pankatican-5, I. Gonzalez-6, N. Micallef-5.5, Vanger-5.5 (74 Elton), J. Grioli-6 (76 H. Vella).

Sliema Wanderers

J. Galea-6, M. Sansone-6, A. Satariano-6, K. Shaw-6.5, J. Cisotti-7, Denilson-6.5, E. Agius-6 (80 G. Aquilina), D. Holla-6.5, R. Kisil-7 (89 R. Kakinuma), M. Beerman-5, D. Vukovic-6.

Referee: Stefan Pace

Yellow card: Holla, Agius, Grioli,

BOV player of the match: Gabriel Mensah (Gudja United)

Sliema’s bid to close the gap on a top three placing in the standings could have reaped their clan much better reward than a scant sharing of points against a stubborn Gudja side.

But the Blues were denied by their former custodian Glenn Zammit who denied them time and again with a string of smart saves.

Andrea Pisanu opted to field Kurt Shaw and Dejan Vukovic either side of Edmond Agius at the heart of the defence and two fast wingbacks in Michele Sansone and Myles Beerman forming a 3-5-2 set-up.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta