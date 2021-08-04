Sliema Wanderers are in talks to sign experienced goalkeeper David Cassar and midfielder Carlos Flores, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues are working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of next week’s start of the Premier League campaign.

Following the departure of goalkeeper Jake Galea at the end of last season, the Wanderers are keen to bring in some needed experience between their sticks and they have set their sights on bringing in Cassar.

The 33-year-old Cassar boasts a lot of experience in Premier League football. After starting his career with Hibernians he was on the books of Tarxien Rainbows, Pieta Hotspurs, Ħamrun Spartans, Birkirkara and Qormi FC.

