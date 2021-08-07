Sliema Wanderers are in talks to sign Joao Miguel Fernandes De Lima.

The 27-year-old Portuguese right winger is currently a free agent and is currently discussing personal terms with the Wanderers with a view of putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Lima has spent his career in Portugal where he played for Pedras Salgaa and Maria da Fonte before moving to Oliveirense.

In total, Lima has played 32 matches in the Liga Portugal 2, scoring two goals.

