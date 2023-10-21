Sliema Wanderers president Keith Perry said that the club is determined to re-establish itself among the top teams in the Premier League and made no secret of his ambition of seeing the club challenging for the main honours in the near future.

The Sliema supremo was addressing the media during the team’s presentation for the current season, just one day before facing their biggest test since returning to the top flight when they take on champions Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 5.15pm).

The Wanderers won promotion to the Premier League after just one season in some style as they remained unbeaten throughout the campaign.

