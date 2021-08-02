Sliema Wanderers are set to bolster their squad in the coming days as they are closing in on the signing of three players, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues, who last week were boosted by the news that coach Andrea Pisanu had agreed to sign a two-year extension, are working hard to bring in reinforcements ahead of the start of the Premier League season next week.

The Wanderers are currently in talks to sign Brazilian defender Matheus Freitas Carvalho Da Silva.

The 26-year-old has started his career in his homeland with Goianesia and then headed to Kosovo in 2016 where he spent a short spell with KF Hajvalia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta