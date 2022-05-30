Luke Bartolo, representing Sliema Wanderers, took this season’s honours in the BOV E-Premier League this weekend.

In what was the complete opposite of what happened on the pitch in this season’s Premier League, Bartolo crossed swords with Santa Lucia’s Gianluca Sant in the virtual final. Both sides have suffered relegation to the Challenge League this year but on-screen, the two clubs have had the best contestants.

The final was a two-legged affair with extra time needed in the second leg due to a 2-2 aggregate result in normal time.

