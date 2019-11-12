Frank Salt Real Estate will the main sponsors of the Sliema Wanderers FC Nursery.

“We are very pleased to support Sliema Wanderers FC –pioneers in Malta’s football arena, with a history dating back to 1909,” said Grahame Salt, Frank Salt Real Estate Director, during the sponsorship signing.

“Football not only brings youth together, but it also builds perseverance, creative thinking and promotes discipline and teamwork – skills that will be so valuable later on in life. Getting kids involved in sport from a young age is incredibly important in today’s society and we fully support this.

“At Frank Salt Real Estate, we look for strong and ethical characters that are better able to cope with the stress of their everyday work life and we believe that sports is one of the most important building blocks for this. We thank Sliema Wanderers, a club with such a rich history, for the opportunity to sponsor their football Nursery.”

The sponsorship agreement was signed by Grahame Salt and Manuel Cachia, SWFC chairman, in the presence of Horace Aquilina, SWFC assistant secretary and SWFC’s Team Manager Alex Muscat.

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, will see Frank Salt Real Estate supporting Sliema Wanderers FC’s Nursery for the 2019-20 season through a monetary sponsorship in addition to brand engagement activities between the estate agency and the local football youth.

Manuel Cachia commented that it is the nursery’s vision to produce star-rated players for the seniors’ football team, as well as Malta’s national team.

“We are committed to creating the next Football Legend and we do this by recognising the potential and giving equal opportunity to all children of our nursery to put forward their football talent and develop it to the highest level.

“We are thrilled that Frank Salt Real Estate shares our values and that we will work together over the coming year for even better results. Under the direction of Head Coach Vince Galea, we are sure that much will be achieved,” he said.

Frank Salt Real Estate is actively involved in promoting local sports through a number of sponsorships, which also includes the first teams of the waterpolo club Sliema ASC, as well as Swieqi United, who it has been sponsoring since 2013 and 2017 respectively.