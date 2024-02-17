Samuel Gomes and Joachim Adukor were on target as Sliema came from behind to beat Marsaxlokk and strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League.

Sliema gifted Marsaxlokk an early goal when Rashed Al Tumi, lost concentration, and sent a woeful ball straight at Yuri Messias who controlled the ball before firing it into the net.

The Blues levelled almost immediately with Gomes ran in behind Sami El Anabi to turn Christ Kouao’s cross past Marko Drobnajk with a fine header.

Vito Plut had a glorious opportunity to put Sliema in the lead two minutes later thanks to a pass from Gomes. But his attempt to hit the ball behind the onrushing goalkeeper went agonisingly wide.

