Despite ending in ten men, Mosta claimed three important points in the basement clash against Sliema Wanderers at the Centenary Stadium, beating them by the odd goal in five.

This was a win that enables Mosta to join Gzira United on the 9-point mark, now lying two points ahead of Gudja United and three ahead of Santa Lucia. The Wanderers, on the other hand, remain anchored at the bottom of the table with four points.

Although there were few goal-scoring opportunities during the first half, it was quite entertaining but the best was to come, with no less than four goals scored, in the final twenty minutes.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta