In 1939, with the start of the Second World War hovering over Europe, the league was started late in November.

With the absence of Floriana, who for some reason decided not to take part, Sliema were favourites to win the championship. However, they were expected to be given a good run for their money by St George’s.

The most-awaited match of the league’s first round was obviously that between the two contenders.

A few days before the big game, the Saints were strengthened with the signing of Ġużi Brincat Il-Forfor from Ħamrun Spartans while Sliema signed George Bond, the ex-Millwall and Floriana centre-forward, to replace Salvu Sammut L-Għarawri who surprisingly changed his loyalties and defected to St George’s before the start of the season.

Sammut was followed by Harry Edwards and Effie Borg who also signed for St George’s.

