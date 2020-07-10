Sliema Wanderers have emerged as favourites for the signature of young sensation Jake Engerer, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Malta's most promising forwards and has already represented the country at Under 16, U-17 and U-19 level.

In the last two years, Engerer has nurtured his football talents at a number of overseas clubs following spells at Italian sides Cesena and Frosinone where he represented them at U-17 level before moving to Welsh side Newport.

The Melita FC youngster has inevitably attracted the interest of several top sides in Malta but it looks like Sliema Wanderers are on pole to win the race to sign the talented forward.

As reported by the Times of Malta on Thursday, the Wanderers are set to launch an ambitious project aimed at giving full exposure to young Maltese talent and a deal for Engerer is seen as a natural consequence given the huge promise of the 18-year-old.