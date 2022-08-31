Sliema Wanderers completed a double swoop on deadline day after reaching an agreement to sign winger Aidan Friggieri on a permanent transfer and bring in Neil Frendo on loan from Balzan FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Wanderers have been working hard during the past few weeks to try and strengthen their squad in a bid to challenge for a return to Premier League football next season.

The signing of Aidan Friggieri is a major swift in the future of the talented winger as initially he had agreed terms to join Premier League side Balzan.

However, during the last few days the player held talks with Balzan to terminate his contract with the club.

