Sliema Wanderers have announced the signing of Djibouti midfielder Warsama Hassan.
The 22-year-old is a Djibouti international and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.
“We are delighted to announce that Djibouti International midfielder Warsama Hassan has joined our Club for the upcoming season.
“The 22-year-old was part of the Standard Liege and KRC Genk Youth Academies and has already represented his country 8 times.”
Hassana is a highly-rated player who has spent the majority of his career in Belgium.
