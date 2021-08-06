Sliema Wanderers have announced the signing of Djibouti midfielder Warsama Hassan.

The 22-year-old is a Djibouti international and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“We are delighted to announce that Djibouti International midfielder Warsama Hassan has joined our Club for the upcoming season.

“The 22-year-old was part of the Standard Liege and KRC Genk Youth Academies and has already represented his country 8 times.”

Hassana is a highly-rated player who has spent the majority of his career in Belgium.

