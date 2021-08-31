Sliema Wanderers have signed Dutch defender Julius Bliek, the Times of Malta can confirmed.

The Wanderers have been looking to bolster their squad after a low-key start to the season and have targeted the 27-year-old.

Personal terms have been agreed between the two parties and the players has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Bliek spent the majority of his career in his homeland. He started his career with JVOZ youth before moving to DFC and VV Kloetinge before moving to Go Ahead Eagles in 2018.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta