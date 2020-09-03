Sliema Wanderers have continued to strengthen their squad by bringing another high-profile player in Dutch midfielder Danny Holla who has over 200 Eredivisie appearances under his belt.

Holla, 32, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Premier League side who have already brought in another experienced midfielder in Denilson.

The Wanderers have also signed Nuno Malheiro, Riki Kakinuma Alessandro Milesi, Hugo Meira and young Sebastian Grech.

Andrea Pisanu’s side have also extended the contracts of Antonio Stelitano and Edmond Agius.

