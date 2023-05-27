Sliema Wanderers have secured a major coup as they added Malta international defender Jean Borg to their squad.

Sources close to both the player and club told this website that Borg, 25, will put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the newly-promoted side.

Borg is at the back of an Italian spell at Serie C’s Fidelis Andria with whom he played 14 games since joining them during the January transfer window.

More details on SportsDesk.