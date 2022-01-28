Sliema Wanderers have signed towering goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The Malta U-21 goalkeeper is seen as one of the most promising goalkeepers on the island and has enjoyed a lot of experience playing in the Italian leagues during the past few days.

“We are very pleased to announce that Maltese Under-21 International Goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi has officially signed for the Blues,” Sliema Wanderers said in a statement.

“The 21-year-old already has experience playing abroad in Italy, and will surely be another quality addition to our Goalkeeping department.”

