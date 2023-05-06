Sliema Wanderers have completed their first signing as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Maltese top-flight.
The Blues, who dominated the 2022/2023 BOV Challenge League season, announced the arrival of forward Samuel Gomes.
The young Brazilian, just 23, has joined the Blues on a permanent basis after his 3 goals and 4 assists in his 18 appearances with Gudja last season.
More details on SportsDesk.
