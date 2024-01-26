Sliema Wanderers have announced the signing of Ukrainian forward Daniil Kondrakov.

The Blues have been very active during the January transfer window as they look to add more options for coach Paul Zammit in his bid to lead his team to European football this season.

“We are very excited to announce the signing of 26-year-old Ukrainian centre-forward Daniil Kondrakov,” Sliema Wanderers FC said in a statement.

“The prolific forward has already played first-tier football in multiple European countries including Ukraine, Lithuania, and most recently Bulgaria. Known for his skill, determination, and shooting ability, Daniil is set to bring a new option and dimension to our attacking department.”

