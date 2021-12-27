The Malta Football Association has announced that the revised Premier League match between Balzan and Sliema Wanderers, scheduled for this week, has fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second time and has been postponed.

Balzan were due to face Sliema Wanderers on Thursday, in a fixture that was originally scheduled for a fortnight ago but on that occasion the local governing body of football were forced to call off the match due to a cluster of cases in the Wanderers camp.

On this occasion, the Malta FA said that they are forced call off the match once more due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the Balzan FC squad.

