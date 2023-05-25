Sliema Wanderers won the MFA Youth Futsal League as they saw off Birkirkara FC 12-11 in a match that was decided after extra-time was played before a penalty shoot-out declared a winner.
It was a match full of emotions as the Stripes established a 3-0 lead but the Blues hit back and managed to level the score before the final whistle to force extra-time.
In overtime, Birkirkara scored three more goals but Sliema were always on the ball and managed to restore parity as the match finished 6-6, and a penalty shoot-out was needed.
Here, the match had to go to a penalty shoot-out and here Sliema won 6-5.
Sliema were on target through a brace by Juan Felipe Belfiore and other goals from Samuel Vassallo, Zack Agius, Jeaniro James and Edward Nardelli.
