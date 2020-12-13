Sliema Wanderers put behind them their midweek defeat to Ħamrun Spartans as they outwitted Old Firm rivals Floriana to go top of the Premier League standings.
A moment of magic from Juri Cisotti handed the Blues an impressive win over the Malta champions in a derby where they held the edge throughout and their reward is top spot in the Premier League standings as they moved on the 25 point-mark, two clear of Hibernians.
