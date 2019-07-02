A 53-year old woman from Sliema has been jailed for 20 months after admitting to trafficking crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.



Juanita Grech was arrested following a drug raid on a house in Amery Street, Sliema, on June 25.



Sources said Ms Grech used to sell the drugs to maintain her own drug habit.



She was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Monday, charged with trafficking the drugs, as well as drug possession and relapsing.



Her lawyer Yanika Bugeja entered a guilty plea as Ms Grech wiped away tears in the dock.



Her daughter, Sabrina Grech, had already been charged in connection with the case. The case against the daughter is ongoing.



A man arrested with the daughter, Glenn Busuttil, was jailed for three years for trafficking in a separate case.



The court, having ascertained the woman’s admission of guilt, sentenced her to 20 months in prison together with an €800 fine, as well as ordering her to bear the costs of the case.