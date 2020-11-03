Jean Paul Farrugia believes that Sliema Wanderers’ excellent start to the 2020-21 Premier League season is all down to a new mindset that coach Andrea Pisanu has managed to instill in his players this season.

On Sunday, the Wanderers further underlined their renaissance when they brushed aside Balzan 3-1 at the Centenary Stadium to join Hibernians at the top of the Premier League standings on 16 points after seven matches played.

