A beloved Sliema street cat will have to retire from its home in Independence Gardens after a dog attack left it with serious injuries.

For years, the cat named Bobby was a staple presence on the Sliema promenade and would embrace the affection of hundreds of passers-by daily as it sat on practically the same bench.

Volunteer cat feeders who look after the Sliema colony said they had been alerted about the attack on Monday after a pedestrian who witnessed the attack made contact with them.

Bobby was allegedly mauled by a Chow Chow at around 7.30 am. Shortly after, a feeder arrived on site and found the cat “crying in agony” with pictures showing the usually calm and friendly animal emaciated and covered in blood.

Volunteers rushed him to the vet where its wounds were treated. Images show Bobby’s orange fur partially shaved and with stitches along its paw and chest.

Bobby after he was found by feeders on Monday

The volunteers said they have filed a police report about the incident and are urging anyone with any further information to contact them.

Due to the nature of Bobby’s injuries, its carers decided it was time to find it a permanent home and get it off the streets.

“We have discussed this amongst us and we have come to a decision that the best thing for Bobby is for him to retire in a safe, loving home away from any danger,” they said.

“We will miss him terribly but we need to do what is best for him. Bobby brought a lot of joy and happiness to a lot of people and he deserves the very best.”

News of Bobby’s injuries triggered an outpouring of sympathy, with volunteers telling Times of Malta that the Sliema feeders’ Facebook page has been flooded with donations and offers to find Bobby a loving home.

Dubbing him “Sliema’s favourite cat” the council also urged the public to help find the beloved feline a home.

Many residents shared stories of their frequent encounters with Bobby and highlighted his gentle nature and eagerness to accept cuddles and affection from anyone who had some time to share the bench with him.

Some people recalled Bobby keeping them company during the pandemic.

“My kids and I visit him daily without fail and always give him treats and lots of love. These past two days we looked for him and hearing this has made me so sad for Bob. He truly is a cat with a heart of gold,” one woman said.

“He lets my kids play doctor with him and my daughter cuddles and kisses him every day. Happy to hear he is recovering and as much as we will miss seeing him daily, it is time for him to have his forever home and retire. He has brought a lot of joy to so many people.”

Others noted how Bobby didn’t have “a hurtful bone in his body” and that it was “heartbreaking” to see such a gentle animal in this state.

Bobby and one of his visitors

Others even shared candid pictures they had managed to snap with Bobby throughout his career occupying the Sliema bench.

Anyone with information on what may have happened to Bobby can contact the Cats of Independence Gardens Facebook page.