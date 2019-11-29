The top performing waterpolo players during the 2019 BOV Water Polo season were presented with the BOV Players of the Year awards for 2019 during an event held at Bank of Valletta’s Premium Banking Centre in Santa Venera.

Sliema ASC’s instinctive attacker Jerome Gabarretta was the natural selection for the BOV Premier League award having a stellar performance throughout the season and being voted the Player of the Month for both July and September.

The safest hands in the BOV First Division belonged to Marsaskala goalkeeper Jurgen Micallef whose string of fine saves, including a penalty shootout in the final play-off match of the league that saw them achieve the league and KO double this season.

San Ġiljan women’s team vice-captain Denise Micallef is the Women’s player of the year. Returning from an injury, Micallef was a major weapon in coach Dale Dowling’s arsenal that saw a massive improvement over the previous season.

In the junior categories, Darren Zammit (San Ġiljan ASC) won the award for the U-20 league and Jake Muscat (Neptunes WPSC) won the award for the U17.

Nico Schiavone and Jaden Cutajar, both hailing from Sliema ASC, won the awards for the U-15 and U-13 leagues respectively.

BOV Chief Officers Anthony Scicluna and Peter Perotti presented a commemorative plaque to all the winners in the presence of Joe Caruana Curran, president of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

Speaking during the presentation, Scicluna congratulated all winners and said: "We are pleased to announce that Bank of Valletta has agreed to once again extend its support to the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta for the next three seasons.

“As we witness the successes that the ASA is achieving both locally and internationally, we are proud to be part of this journey and augur success in the upcoming European Championships.”

THE WINNERS

Premier Division: Jerome Gabarretta – Sliema ASC.

First Division: Jurgen Micallef (Marsaskala ASC).

Women’s League: Denise Micallef (San Ġiljan ASC).

U-20 League: Darren Zammit (San Ġiljan ASC).

U-17 League: Jake Muscat (Neptunes WPSC).

U-15 League: Nico Schiavone (Sliema ASC).

U-13 League: Jayden Cutajar (Sliema ASC).