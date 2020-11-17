The first phase of refurbishing works of a popular Sliema playground has been completed, with its two largest play areas now upgraded.

Works to improve the Qui-Si-Sana playground inside George Bonello Du Puis gardens began in September and were completed this week. The second phase, to upgrade remaining play areas, will begin next week.

Apart from upgrading the flooring and equipment of five play areas within the playground, workers will also be installing a fence to secure the area, upgrade lighting and plant additional trees to provide shade.

Refurbishing works are being bankrolled by MIDI plc, which reached an agreement with the Sliema local council to invest €230,000 to refurbish the playground as part of the Planning Authority’s planning gain obligation for the development of the final phase of Tigne Point.

The Sliema Local Council will also be making and additional contribution towards closing off the refurbishment works.

From left: Sliema councillor John Pillow, MIDI CEO Mark Portelli and Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop.

Once works on the final phase of Tigne Point are completed, the Quis-Si-Sana seafront will be connected to Pjazza Tigne with access to the garden battery, which is being developed into a 7,000 square metre landscaped plaza.

Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop said he expects the playground to be fully refurbished by next summer.

MIDI CEO Mark Potelli said the company’s investment in the playground was part of its commitment to support community projects.

“Now that the Tigne Point development is close the completion, we look forward to creating new pedestrian links connecting Qui-Si-Sana to the Garden Battery, Censu Xerri Street and Pjazza Tigne,” he said.