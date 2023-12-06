The change will only be from and to or, but although small, the amendment - to the workplace sexual harassment law - can have a major effect, the Justice Minister said on Wednesday.

The amendment, moved by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and approved unanimously, changes the law from "a person can only be found guilty of sexual harassment in the workplace if the behaviour could be regarded as'offensive, humiliating and intimidating', to 'offensive, humiliating or intimidating'.

In March, a police officer was cleared of sexually harassing a 19-year-old recruit because the prosecution could not prove all three factors together. Although the teenage recruit had found the behaviour offensive and humiliating, she was not intimidated by it.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera had said she could, therefore, only find the man guilty of harassment and ordered that the justice minister be notified of her judgment and asked to make any necessary changes to the law.

Moving the second reading of the bill, Attard said the English text reflected the legislator's intentions better so the government was moving the amendment "which can have a significant impact in the delivery of justice".

The amendment being proposed.

PN MP Darren Carabott said sexual harassment at the workplace should not be tolerated and it was important that the law was clear to ensure justice prevailed.

He appealed to the government to submit and approve the party’s Private Members’ Bill to make it obligatory for companies to have an anti-sexual harassment policy in the workplace.

“We need to push these good policies forward and show that, as a country, as legislators, we have zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace,” he said.