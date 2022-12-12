The number of approved planning applications has slowly but steadily declined following a peak in 2018.

A total of 6,119 planning applications have so far been approved this year by the Planning Authority, with 7,342 applications set to be approved by end of December should the current rhythm of approvals remain till the end of the year.

The data was tabled in parliament following a parliamentary question by Labour MP Amanda Spiteri Grech to Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

In 2018, approved planning applications reached a peak of 10,305. In the preceding five years, the total number of planning application approvals shot up from 3,244 in 2013 to 9,112 in 2017.

Following the 2018 peak, 9,821 applications were approved in 2019, 7,460 in 2020, and 7,621 in 2021.

The expected number of approved applications is likely to remain stable this year despite 2022 being free of COVID-19 restrictions.

A 2020 Planning Authority decision to extend planning permits by three years for permits set to expire between March 2020 and December 2022 could have also contributed to the decrease. Prospective applicants were also faced with a spike in prices related to construction. Inflation has also reached alarming levels, potentially putting off applicants.

A planning permit is needed to construct new buildings, but also to restore and renovate existing structures.

The data provided only gives a raw number of planning approvals.

Malta has seen a construction siege in recent years, with rubble trucks and tower cranes now a staple scene of outdoor activity. Construction activity saw a 330 per cent increase by 2021 when compared to 22 years ago. By contrast, construction in the EU went down by two per cent on average.

Nationally, construction is the deadliest industry for workers.