The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate reached 4.2% per cent in June, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points over May.

The National Statistics Office said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for males was 3.8% while that for females stood at 4.9%.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate during for persons aged 15 to 24 years was 11.8% while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.3%.