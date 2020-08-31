The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for July reached 4.1%, a slight decrease of 0.2 percentage points over June.

According to national data, the rate for men was 3.8 per cent while that for women stood at 4.6%. The adjusted unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 years was 9.1% while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.6%.

The same data shows that July's unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points when compared to the same month of 2019.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people was 11,195, with men aged between 25 and 74 being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.