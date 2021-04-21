The number of people registering for employment in March stood at 2,387 - 262 more than in the same month in 2020.

The National Statistics Office said that according to data provided by Jobsplus, registered unemployment levels increased across all age groups, except for the 25 to 29 age bracket, where the unemployment level remained unchanged.

People registering for work for between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those that have been registering for more than a year.

But there was a drop in the number of those who have been registering for fewer than 21 weeks.

The number of persons with a disability registering for employment increased by 21, reaching 260. Males accounted for 72.3% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers (20.9% and 39.6%) respectively.