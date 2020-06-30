The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for May reached 4.2%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for males was 3.9% while the rate for females stood at 4.7%.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years was 11.9% while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.2%.