There were 1,004 people registering for employment in September, 49 more than the same month a year ago.

Quoting data provided by Jobsplus, the National Statistics Office said that the figures indicated a year-on-year increase of 54 people and a drop of five persons registering for work.

Increases in the registered unemployment levels were recorded in the majority of age groups, with the exception of the under-20s.

A year-on-year decrease of 42 people and 27 people was recorded among those registering for work for 21 to 52 weeks and for over one year respectively.

The number of persons registering for work for under 21 weeks increased by 118.

The number of people with a disability registering for work increased by 13 when compared to the previous year, reaching 234 persons. Males accounted for 76.5% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.9% and 37.6% respectively.