The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for November 2022 stood at 3.2%, up by 0.1 percentage points when compared with the previous month.

The National Statistics Office said the number of unemployed stood at 9,388, with the males and 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,504, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,884.

The unemployment rate for men was 3.3%, for women 3%. The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 8.7% while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years rose to 2.6%.