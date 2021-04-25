White slime spotted along the North-Eastern coasts of Malta and Gozo on Sunday appears to be a natural phenomenon linked to the strong winds and the drastic change in weather, according to a source close to the environment watchdog.

Fishfarms insisted with Times of Malta that it could not stem from their activities as no feedins has been made for the past four days due to strong winds.

Readers reported the slime off Baħar ic-Cagħaq, Qawra, St Paul's Bay, Marslforn and Xwejni.

Photos and video sent to the Times of Malta showed large patches of foamy white slime at St Julian's, Baħar ic-Cagħaq, and Qawra.

In the past, ERA had said that studies indicated that the slime was a form of natural foam caused by strong winds and high seas.

